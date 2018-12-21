Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 10.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 4,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,153 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.50 million, up from 40,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $101.14. About 320,227 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 26.46% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sb Financial (SBFG) by 165.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 70,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,867 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.30 million, up from 42,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 1,039 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has risen 3.12% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc

Among 11 analysts covering Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Masimo had 20 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 10 the stock rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, August 3. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Monday, February 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, January 6. As per Tuesday, October 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 21 report. Raymond James downgraded Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) on Monday, February 13 to “Mkt Perform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) rating on Thursday, August 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $10800 target. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, December 19 to “Overweight”. TH Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 5 report.

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $74.97 million activity. $165,625 worth of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) was sold by Van Ramshorst David J on Monday, October 1. Shares for $24.65 million were sold by KIANI JOE E. 2,000 shares valued at $238,900 were sold by FITCH SANFORD on Tuesday, September 4. The insider Sampath Anand sold 30,000 shares worth $3.30M.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercept (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 4,829 shares to 7,670 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) by 16,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,023 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold MASI shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 41.58 million shares or 0.13% more from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 2,951 shares. Federated Pa owns 18,088 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) invested in 0.53% or 58,000 shares. 6,002 are owned by Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company. Massachusetts Co Ma reported 224,441 shares. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation New York has 99,769 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 5,522 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr owns 13,964 shares. Covington Cap stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.08% or 14,138 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech has 302,800 shares. Comerica National Bank invested in 30,475 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company holds 0% or 5,657 shares in its portfolio. Regions has invested 0% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.43 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 2.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 7 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 1.90% more from 2.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Pnc reported 1,810 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of America Corp De has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Cutler Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.98% or 112,867 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc holds 0.08% or 11,900 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 133,374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank reported 7,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gendell Jeffrey L invested in 30,582 shares. Jcsd Capital Ltd Llc invested in 3.02% or 232,570 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 110,737 shares. Vanguard stated it has 223,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Limited Liability Company stated it has 40,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan holds 33,931 shares. 6,400 are held by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 76,403 shares.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $3,585 activity.

