Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 998.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 80,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,200 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.38 million, up from 8,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 233,544 shares traded or 209.68% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has declined 3.11% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $436.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 91,814 shares to 521,614 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 131,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,275 shares, and cut its stake in Umh Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $40,930 activity.

Among 4 analysts covering Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matthews International had 9 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, November 19. Wunderlich maintained Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) on Friday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, November 4, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research maintained Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) on Thursday, September 22 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, July 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 21 by Wunderlich.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 11 investors sold MATW shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.24, from 2.41 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 9 investors sold TY shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes.

