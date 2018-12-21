First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 119.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,137 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06M, up from 4,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $156.34. About 21.68 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 11.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 122,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,097 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.24 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $770.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 358,040 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 5.81% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested in 287,786 shares. Citigroup owns 3.18M shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Lc accumulated 93,842 shares. Jlb Associate, Michigan-based fund reported 77,756 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corp owns 21,661 shares. Moreover, Fairview Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.00M were accumulated by Janney Management Ltd Liability Company. 24,954 were accumulated by Van Eck Associate. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 54.88M shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca invested 8.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 4.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 149,496 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 297,978 shares. Company Of Vermont has invested 3.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc reported 54,776 shares stake. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Ltd owns 29,750 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares valued at $2.98M were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 3 by Rosenblatt. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, October 28. On Thursday, April 7 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was initiated on Wednesday, October 14 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 27 by FBR Capital. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 10 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 1 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 0.56 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 80.46 million shares or 6.08% less from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utd Automobile Association reported 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability holds 325,842 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has 106,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council has 150,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Com Inc has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Trexquant Lp has invested 0.01% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,266 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited owns 20,763 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 154,410 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 155,800 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 7,400 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 10,832 shares.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity.

Among 5 analysts covering MBIA Inc (NYSE:MBI), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. MBIA Inc had 10 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained the shares of MBI in report on Friday, May 26 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) rating on Thursday, June 16. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $12 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Sell” rating by TheStreet given on Friday, August 7. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Wednesday, November 8 with “Buy”. On Monday, April 25 the stock rating was initiated by Wood with “Market Perform”. BTIG Research maintained the shares of MBI in report on Wednesday, July 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 3 by M Partners.