Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 10.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 19,469 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.26M, up from 17,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $175.26. About 3.33M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 36.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 8,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,859 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.19M, up from 22,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $78.51. About 2.12M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 3.59% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement

Among 22 analysts covering American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. American Electric Power Company Inc. had 90 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) rating on Friday, September 21. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $78 target. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, September 26. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AEP in report on Tuesday, December 15 with “Overweight” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, August 18 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Friday, July 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, November 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 27. Morgan Stanley maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Tuesday, February 13 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, September 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 10 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold AEP shares while 268 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 343.71 million shares or 1.33% less from 348.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Covington Inv Advsr has 1.1% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 47,855 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Qs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 477 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 0.28% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 13,522 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 85,288 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc reported 50,140 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd owns 9,226 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited New York has 3,468 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Bb&T Corp stated it has 42,574 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has 0.43% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 717,444 shares. Rech Invsts invested in 0.38% or 18.50 million shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.42 million shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 22,000 shares to 28,600 shares, valued at $490,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,356 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $133,089 activity. CHODAK PAUL III sold $64,770 worth of stock.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “With Long Bull Market Almost Over, Time to Rotate to Safety and Income – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Stock Analysis – American Electric Power Company, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Electric Power declares $0.67 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AEP reiterates outlook for 5%-7% operating earnings growth through 2023 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Major EV network player charges on – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. On Wednesday, October 24 the insider Easterbrook Stephen sold $35.32 million. The insider Borden Ian Frederick sold $849,666. Krulewitch Jerome N had sold 3,192 shares worth $562,335.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $587.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,332 shares to 3,659 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 4,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,330 shares, and cut its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Axa stated it has 188,420 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt reported 3,748 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 1.1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 25,931 are owned by Whitnell. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.14% or 143,431 shares. Moreover, Liberty Cap has 1.01% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sun Life Fin holds 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 2,129 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.3% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2.03 million shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Focused Investors Ltd invested in 730,200 shares. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas invested in 100,425 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Moreover, Private Asset Inc has 0.11% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Aviance Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,060 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi holds 14,175 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.42% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).