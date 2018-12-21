Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Michael Kors Hldgs Ltd (KORS) by 24.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 10,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,191 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16M, down from 41,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Michael Kors Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 2.54M shares traded. Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) has declined 33.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KORS News: 09/04/2018 – Profile in style: Back to the Early ’80s With Michael Kors; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Michael Kors Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS 4Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 60C; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS KORS.N – EXPECTS JIMMY CHOO BUSINESS NOT TO GENERATE SIGNIFICANT OPERATING INCOME IN THE SECOND AND FOURTH FY19 QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors 4Q EPS 29c; 13/03/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD KORS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $75 TARGET PRICE; 14/03/2018 – Astound Commerce Expands to Toronto, Enhances Global Reach and Local Expertise in Canada; 23/03/2018 – Tapestry picks former Michael Kors exec Anna Bakst as CEO of Kate Spade; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD KORS.N – QTRLY MICHAEL KORS COMPARABLE SALES GREW 2.3%

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 25.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 234,076 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.02 million, up from 186,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 9.85% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 11.30% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.77 per share. KORS’s profit will be $235.76 million for 5.82 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Michael Kors Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $70.97 million activity. $127,855 worth of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) was sold by McDonough Krista A on Thursday, December 6. Kors Michael David sold $13.25M worth of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) on Tuesday, September 18.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 67,493 shares to 92,722 shares, valued at $19.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

Among 38 analysts covering Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 37% are positive.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 264,808 shares to 925,298 shares, valued at $77.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 337,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 751,876 shares, and cut its stake in Aegion Corp. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Among 17 analysts covering Crane (NYSE:CR), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $2.71 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by SALOVAARA KRISTIAN ROBERT, worth $279,255 on Wednesday, November 7. Curran Brendan sold $273,220 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. $591,063 worth of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares were sold by Switter Edward S. 4,400 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares with value of $409,860 were sold by Pinkham Louis V..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2018Q2.

