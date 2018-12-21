Patriot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Wealth Management Inc bought 3,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.16 million, up from 172,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $776.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $101.15. About 22.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 88.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 1,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,738 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $659,000, up from 1,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $156.62. About 1.33 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, April 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 1. On Monday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong-Buy” rating by Vetr given on Wednesday, September 2. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, October 23 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 29 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, February 1 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, November 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Community Grp Ltd has 123,675 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 551,264 shares or 3.71% of all its holdings. Asset Management Gru stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baillie Gifford & Communication owns 654,627 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc has 0.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,000 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Willis Inv Counsel stated it has 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 2.26% or 2.84M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Ny reported 686,469 shares or 4.13% of all its holdings. Cap Glob Investors invested in 3.62% or 108.97 million shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associate Corporation has 0.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 225,399 shares. The California-based Fort Point Capital Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chase Inv Counsel stated it has 59,116 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. 203,418 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $21.70M were sold by Nadella Satya. The insider Capossela Christopher C sold 4,000 shares worth $422,000. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold 36,500 shares worth $4.06M. $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. Griffith Susan Patricia bought $225,156 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Patten Inc invested in 0.01% or 95 shares. Elm Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 1,750 shares. Mariner Wealth Advisors reported 1,507 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold & Co accumulated 8,727 shares. Tru Investment Advisors reported 5,835 shares. Ardsley Advisory Prtn has 0.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,000 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Citigroup Inc reported 191,100 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 801,517 shares. Grisanti Management holds 2.65% or 22,354 shares in its portfolio. Cohen And Steers Incorporated holds 0.07% or 93,346 shares in its portfolio. Ami Asset has invested 2.59% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hills Bank And Tru holds 892 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 369 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).