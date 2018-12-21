Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 24,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23 million, down from 32,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 18,695 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s cash and equivalents reached almost $44 billion in the first quarter; 10/04/2018 – Vietnam activists question Facebook on suppressing dissent; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK UPDATING MONETIZATION ELIGIBILITY STANDARDS; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER EU PARLIAMENT IN PERSON AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK ON PERSONAL DATA USE -SPEAKER TAJANI; 28/03/2018 – Stateside, the information tech sector sustained the heaviest losses in the previous session, with a fall of 3.5 percent. Investors were seen anticipating tighter controls following reports of alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 02/05/2018 – Facebook or Google – which should worry us more?; 27/03/2018 – FB: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April 12, source tells @HouseInSession – ! $FB; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 07/04/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends. via @cnbctech; 26/03/2018 – Attorneys Gene: State AGs Demand Answers About Facebook User Privacy and Policy

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 325.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 50,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $559,000, up from 15,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 3.40M shares traded or 17.10% up from the average. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) has declined 22.71% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NET 15.4B RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q ADJ OIBDA 52.1B RUBLES; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SAYS DEMAND FOR BONDS WAS OVER 50B RUBLES; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 17/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS launched the first Gigabit Class LAA network in Eastern Europe in pursuit of 5G connectivity; 19/04/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS and MEDSI launch a platform for mobile telemedicine services; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q REVENUE 107.9B RUBLES; 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. Zuckerberg Mark sold $96.07 million worth of stock or 487,500 shares. $146,055 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Thursday, July 5. $7.74M worth of stock was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, July 10. On Monday, December 10 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.75 million. $1.72 million worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 10,600 shares valued at $1.92 million was made by Cox Christopher K on Monday, August 13.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $417.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 47,036 shares to 533,123 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 47,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 15.44 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 12 by William Blair. Axiom Capital maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, April 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, November 3. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, October 27 to “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Aegis Capital. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 19 by Mizuho. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, July 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bamco Inc Ny reported 141,951 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Savant Capital Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,779 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 23,694 shares. Investure has 87,100 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc holds 9,889 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Peoples Financial Services holds 0.04% or 455 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Inv Management Lc holds 0.09% or 1,880 shares in its portfolio. 40,291 were accumulated by Pictet Bancorporation Tru Ltd. Taconic Advsr LP has 507,000 shares for 13.8% of their portfolio. Viking Glob Limited Partnership has 1.62% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.78 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 1.24% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 5.89 million shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mason Street Advisors reported 339,031 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mobile TeleSystems had 20 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Friday, April 7. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $9 target in Wednesday, August 19 report. The stock of Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) earned “Hold” rating by Raiffeisen Centrobank on Friday, October 21. The stock of Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 1 by HSBC. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 24. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Monday, January 22. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $10.5000 target in Wednesday, July 26 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, December 6 report.