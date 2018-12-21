Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 8.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 183,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.47 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 1.15 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS)

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 19.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 18,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,015 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.72 million, up from 94,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 1.32M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $970.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 52,560 shares to 51,891 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,603 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Among 33 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, September 15. Suntrust Robinson initiated the shares of CTSH in report on Thursday, September 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $86 target in Thursday, February 8 report. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, October 30. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 10 by Zacks. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Friday, September 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 170,420 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,843 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 344,825 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation reported 130,936 shares. Omers Administration reported 111,300 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Llc has 0.09% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ci Investments reported 0.65% stake. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,100 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has 5,553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Amer Natl Insurance Company Tx has invested 0.27% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Howe Rusling invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Korea Corporation holds 206,938 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Riggs Asset Managment Company reported 500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Scharf Ltd Liability Corp holds 801,168 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 21 sales for $1.67 million activity. $344,227 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were sold by Telesmanic Robert. Lennox James Patrick sold 744 shares worth $57,052. Another trade for 859 shares valued at $64,601 was made by Frank Malcolm on Wednesday, September 5. $114,126 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. 449 shares were sold by Friedrich Matthew W., worth $30,666. On Tuesday, August 21 Shaheen Allen sold $26,361 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 352 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $59,360 activity.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 84,270 shares to 684,771 shares, valued at $112.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 20,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sothebys Com (NYSE:BID).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 61.76% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MOS’s profit will be $212.01 million for 13.01 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MOS shares while 158 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 270.90 million shares or 0.40% less from 272.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar holds 33,416 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc owns 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 22,703 shares. Millennium Management Limited Com owns 694,297 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 139,785 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 45,724 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jane Street Llc stated it has 27,855 shares. Psagot Inv House owns 933,328 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 759,695 shares. Ellington Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 7,900 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 654,246 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 46,410 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Lc has 160,509 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.09% or 9.15M shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).