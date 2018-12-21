Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 32.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 25,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 53,135 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08 million, down from 79,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 1.67 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 06/04/2018 – Newell Brands Board Urges Shareholders to Vote For Board’s Director Nominees; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Investor to Avoid Proxy Battle; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now faces a proxy fight at Newell Brands; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: AT NEWELL MARGINS HAVE QUITE A WAY TO GO; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Jarden Businesses; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Novolex Holdings is Backed by Carlyle Group; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value Buys New 3.8% Position in Newell Brands; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Takes Stake in Newell Brands: 13D Filing

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 37.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.27% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.76M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $601.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 211,278 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 8.94% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 21 analysts covering Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newell Rubbermaid Inc. had 80 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on Tuesday, December 15 to “Mkt Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, September 28. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 8. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, November 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, September 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 7. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, November 2. Citigroup maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.79 million activity. $2.31 million worth of stock was bought by ICAHN BRETT on Thursday, August 9.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,294 shares to 94,560 shares, valued at $114.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 39.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NWL’s profit will be $191.40M for 12.15 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.07% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Schnitzer Steel Industries had 10 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, November 24 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained the shares of SCHN in report on Wednesday, September 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 12. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 6. The stock of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 31. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 28 report.

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on January, 8. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $16.78 million for 8.96 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.06 actual EPS reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SCHN shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 22.57 million shares or 4.92% less from 23.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $802.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 100,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $28.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Andeavor by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).