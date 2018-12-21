Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) by 89.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 533,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.94M, up from 593,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 8.28 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has risen 0.15% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – “Sometimes people forget that actually, it was not that long ago we were down at $28 a barrel â€¦ I think oil prices today feel a bit frothy,” Brian Gilvary, CFO at BP, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” Tuesday; 16/04/2018 – BP REPORT SETS OUT NEAR-TERM TARGETS ON GREENHOUSE EMISSIONS; 12/03/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP Sustainability report 2017; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES BLOCKCHAIN AS A HUGE ENABLER; 15/03/2018 – EIB approves 932 mln euro loan for TANAP gas pipeline; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMA – FROM BP-004 STUDY, CO REPORTED HIGH RATES OF DISEASE-FREE SURVIVAL & OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH PID; 09/03/2018 – ALVARO GRANADA, BP MEXICO FUEL DIRECTOR, SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 24/04/2018 – BP chief in spat over Cambridge funding for fossil fuel investment; 19/04/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES – TOGETHER PROJECTS WILL DEVELOP TOTAL OF ABOUT 3 TRLN CUBIC FEET OF DISCOVERED GAS RESOURCES WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 400 BLN RUPEES

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Newfield Expl Co (NFX) by 17.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 385,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.54 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newfield Expl Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 4.11M shares traded. Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) has declined 45.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NFX News: 26/03/2018 – Newfield Exploration Refinances Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 10/04/2018 – Newfield Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS NAMES MATHEW NEWFIELD AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Gas Adds Newfield, Cuts Conoco; 01/05/2018 – Newfield Exploration 1Q EPS 43c; 21/05/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO NFX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 16/03/2018 – S&P Affirms Newfield Exploration ‘BB+’ Corporate Rating; 26/03/2018 – Newfield Exploration: Credit Agreement Increases Aggregate Commitments to $2B From $1.8B; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NFX shares while 122 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 188.73 million shares or 2.24% less from 193.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 52,855 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Brant Point Invest Management Llc invested in 39,283 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.79% stake. Boston Partners stated it has 1.26 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Westwood Hldgs Gru invested in 0.02% or 83,911 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 49,535 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.02% or 165,538 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,557 shares. Fil Limited owns 0% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) for 39,160 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 38,612 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Ancora Limited Liability Co owns 1,086 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 416,957 shares. 1.06M were accumulated by Clark Cap Management Grp Inc Inc.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $472,766 activity.

Analysts await Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 19.72% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.71 per share. NFX’s profit will be $168.39M for 4.03 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Newfield Exploration Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.84% negative EPS growth.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 329,489 shares to 10.03M shares, valued at $22.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 27,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Among 38 analysts covering Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Newfield Exploration Co. had 146 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, December 19 by Seaport Global. The rating was initiated by Williams Capital Group on Monday, August 29 with “Buy”. KLR Group downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, August 5 report. On Monday, December 11 the stock rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, December 9. Cowen & Co maintained Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $33 target in Wednesday, September 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by KLR Group to “Buy” on Thursday, February 22. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, November 13.

Among 33 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. BP had 67 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 11, the company rating was reinitiated by BNP Paribas. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, July 29. The stock of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, April 22 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale on Wednesday, November 2 to “Hold”. Jefferies maintained BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) on Monday, July 11 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, September 11, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 20 by UBS. Bank of America downgraded the shares of BP in report on Friday, September 4 to “Underperform” rating. Argus Research upgraded the shares of BP in report on Friday, July 31 to “Buy” rating.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At & T Inc. (New) (NYSE:T) by 228,607 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $41.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 87,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 813,423 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc Shs Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA).