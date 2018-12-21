Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partn (NGL) by 7.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 700,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.96M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $115.50 million, up from 9.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 262,106 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has declined 26.11% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 54.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 18,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 52,105 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.96M, up from 33,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $63.12. About 4.48M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter

Among 12 analysts covering NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NYSE:NGL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP had 56 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) rating on Wednesday, November 30. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $19 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 11. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 11. The stock of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, November 21. UBS maintained the shares of NGL in report on Friday, August 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, December 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1400 target in Friday, August 4 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 11 by Wunderlich.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NGL Resolves Matter with US EPA – Business Wire” on September 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy: A Rare Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q3 2018 MLP Distribution Recap: With Q3 Cuts Behind Us, How Will Current Trends Affect Future Distributions? – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Closings of Retail Propane Sale and Sawtooth Joint Venture and Provides Update on Debt Reduction – Business Wire” published on April 02, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Wells Fargo 17th Annual Midstream and Utility Symposium – Business Wire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Highstar Capital IV – L.P. had sold 95,333 shares worth $1.23 million. $551,920 worth of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was bought by RAYMOND JOHN T on Friday, September 14.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $15.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 17,700 shares to 133,500 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeu (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 70,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,554 shares, and cut its stake in Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.47, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 71.73 million shares or 1.05% less from 72.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny reported 163,168 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B & Inc has 0.02% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 53,700 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 234,162 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 395,872 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 111,974 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 425,696 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 31,665 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Penbrook Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Oppenheimer Inc, New York-based fund reported 15,900 shares. Fmr Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 209,200 shares. Cambridge Inv Research holds 16,568 shares. Arrow Investment Advisors Ltd Com has 38,288 shares. 27,975 are owned by Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability. Kayne Anderson Cap LP invested in 0% or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Winslow Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,916 shares. Salient Lta holds 126,870 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Company reported 4.95% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Limited has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Finemark State Bank has 143,596 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Invests holds 203,369 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il invested in 443,848 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Polen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.84% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 18.04M shares. Torray Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,000 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt reported 800 shares. 4,056 were accumulated by Marathon Cap Management. Aimz Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Australia-based Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 94.85 million shares.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. 166,666 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $8.78M were sold by TERUEL JAVIER G. BREWER ROSALIND G bought 5,000 shares worth $270,200.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “February 2019 Options Now Available For Starbucks (SBUX) – Nasdaq” on November 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Stock Still Has a Strong Growth Story Ahead – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks pushes forward in Italy – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks’ Expansion in China Is No Cup of Tea – Nasdaq” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Research Report Identifies Starbucks, Jones Lang LaSalle, Univar, Conduent, Twilio, and Advanced Drainage with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, September 28. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, November 2. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 25 report. The rating was initiated by Buckingham Research on Monday, November 21 with “Neutral”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, September 28. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, July 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58.0 target in Monday, September 4 report.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $230.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,550 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 41,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,859 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).