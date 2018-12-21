Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,281 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.89 million, up from 56,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $765.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 48.60 million shares traded or 27.18% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 10.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 6,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,934 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.90M, up from 61,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 1.40 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 12.16% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt holds 2.33% or 30.58 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.05 million shares or 2.66% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Lc holds 0.13% or 28,204 shares. Voya Management stated it has 13.09M shares. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 11.67M shares. American Assets Invest Mngmt holds 2.34% or 124,100 shares. Montrusco Bolton reported 227,347 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel reported 20,743 shares. Parus (Uk) Ltd accumulated 14.58% or 554,500 shares. Biondo Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,635 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Apriem Advsr has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). St Germain D J holds 34,393 shares. Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/18/2018: MRIN, GOOGL, DPW, ORCL, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: The Market Is Right, This Time – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Sell Facebook Stock Near the Lows – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 4, 2018 : GE, QQQ, VG, MSFT, T, S, AABA, CMCSA, PBR, VZ, SBUX, SYMC – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $281.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 2,850 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C also sold $432,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. Hood Amy sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. BROD FRANK H sold 20,000 shares worth $2.15M. 203,418 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $21.70 million on Friday, October 26.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 21. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $9000 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6800 target in Thursday, June 1 report. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, April 27 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 1. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, October 23 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Sunday, July 16 with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, January 23. The company was maintained on Monday, April 30 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, March 17, the company rating was reinitiated by Oppenheimer.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $796.48 million activity. $794.30M worth of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) was sold by Apollo Management Holdings GP – LLC. Another trade for 3,077 shares valued at $172,284 was made by Del Rio Frank J on Monday, September 17.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Efforts to Reduce Single-Use Plastics – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “See the stunning new Ritz-Carlton yacht â€” itâ€™s an antiâ€“cruise ship – MarketWatch” on July 07, 2017. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise: All Aboard – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “A Deep Look at 3 Top Cruise Companies – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 22, 2018.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,909 shares to 103,323 shares, valued at $21.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 28,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,933 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).