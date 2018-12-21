Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 6,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 169,876 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.47M, down from 176,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $128.57. About 9.11 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 29.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 44,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,124 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.47M, up from 151,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 1.85 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $15.69 million activity. Another trade for 3,115 shares valued at $202,411 was made by Topalian Leon J on Thursday, June 21. Sumoski David A sold 51,238 shares worth $3.42M. The insider HAYNES VICTORIA F sold $14,984. Utermark D. Chad sold $3.66 million worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Tuesday, July 24. Shares for $4.94M were sold by HALL LADD R. Stratman Robert J sold $2.66M worth of stock or 39,920 shares.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc, which manages about $136.59M and $231.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,016 shares to 10,664 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold NUE shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 240,795 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak has invested 1.29% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 16,300 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited holds 1.58% or 174,644 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 320,791 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.08% or 5,207 shares. 4,860 are owned by Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Co has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 90 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Hudock Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com stated it has 336 shares. Interest Sarl accumulated 10,840 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.25% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. 166,695 shares valued at $24.41M were sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. Shares for $1.08M were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. 264,465 shares were sold by Gorsky Alex, worth $38.60M. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. PEREZ WILLIAM D also bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Duato Joaquin sold 40,000 shares worth $5.77M.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,475 shares to 138,917 shares, valued at $165.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

