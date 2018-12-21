Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 65.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 108,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,046 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.52M, up from 166,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 5.30 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Energen Corp (EGN) by 14.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93M, down from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Energen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 3.44M shares traded or 167.81% up from the average. Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EGN News: 15/05/2018 – PAULSON ADDED EGN, XL, HAWK, GG, VR IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – ENERGEN NAMES VINCENT INTRIERI, JONATHAN COHEN TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Interesting news today as Icahn and Corvex are teaming up on $EGN; 21/05/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN SAYS ENERGEN IS VERY UNDERVALUED – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – ENERGEN – TO CONDUCT IN-DEPTH REVIEW OF BUSINESS PLAN, COMPETITIVE POSITIONING, & POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 07/03/2018 – Elliott Management: Supports Strategic Review at Energen; 21/05/2018 – $EGN has been doing a strategic review. If they don’t sell to an energy major the company could face Icahn/Meister (and possibly others) acquiring it. Seems the pressure is now on; 21/05/2018 – Paul Singer’s Elliott Management also holds a stake in Energen and sided with Corvex last year; 13/04/2018 – ENERGEN CORP EGN.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS ENERGEN IS WORTH OVER $100 PER SHARE – CNBC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2,900 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $252.19 million activity. LYNCH RUSSELL E. JR. had sold 2,233 shares worth $173,727.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $497.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16,830 shares to 330,447 shares, valued at $25.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 83,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,238 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).