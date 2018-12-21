Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 46.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 248,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 286,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.46M, down from 534,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 5.30M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 987.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 91,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 101,112 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.83M, up from 9,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.08M shares traded or 138.33% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK

Among 31 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. NXP Semiconductors NV had 92 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, September 11. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 10 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, May 4. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 27 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of NXPI in report on Friday, July 27 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest given on Friday, April 8. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Mizuho maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Thursday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Friday, July 27 to “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Thursday, October 26.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 243,737 shares to 665,938 shares, valued at $14.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 42.16% or $1.29 from last year’s $3.06 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $523.05 million for 9.94 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.21% negative EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings.

