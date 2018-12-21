Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (OCFC) by 12.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 44,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 302,829 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.24 million, down from 347,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 223,095 shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 11.40% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corporation (CSFL) by 13.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 69,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 596,099 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.72 million, up from 526,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 840,522 shares traded or 35.38% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 14.63% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021

Since November 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $12,440 activity.

Among 6 analysts covering OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. OceanFirst Financial Corp. had 19 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 16. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Monday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Piper Jaffray. On Wednesday, September 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Sunday, January 28 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, September 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell”. As per Wednesday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.45 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $26.92 million for 9.94 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.66% EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 9,947 shares to 25,200 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 77,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.55, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 11 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 34.29 million shares or 2.43% more from 33.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited reported 17,180 shares stake. Hennessy Advsr accumulated 315,000 shares. 500 were reported by Vantage Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce Ny has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Geode Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 456,008 shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.76% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 809,127 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 979,231 are owned by Endeavour Capital Advsr Inc. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,000 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 137,140 shares. Invesco owns 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 31,786 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Tn accumulated 750 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 57,514 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 104,854 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Centerstate Banks of Florida (NASDAQ:CSFL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Centerstate Banks of Florida had 38 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 27 the stock rating was downgraded by FIG Partners to “Market Perform”. As per Wednesday, September 12, the company rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 24 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 3 by Brean Capital. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Brean Capital on Monday, October 30 with “Hold”. Brean Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 5 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, May 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, May 29 by Raymond James.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $44,843 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $21,057 was bought by Corbett John C. 3,500 shares were bought by SALYERS DAVID G, worth $77,020 on Thursday, December 13. 200 CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) shares with value of $6,310 were bought by DREYER JODY JEAN. MCPHERSON CHARLES W bought $99,866 worth of CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) on Friday, November 30. BINGHAM JAMES H had sold 7,500 shares worth $228,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.45, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 72.46 million shares or 10.13% more from 65.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Co reported 35,000 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Research Communications has invested 0.14% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Glenmede Tru Na owns 13,220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 462,133 shares. Principal Gru Inc has 992,419 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 3,100 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Ranger Investment Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Verition Fund Limited Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,863 shares. Capital Intll has 0.02% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Alps Advsrs Incorporated reported 16,604 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Serv Gru reported 111,217 shares or 0% of all its holdings.