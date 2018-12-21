Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 19.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 4,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 19,064 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.37 million, down from 23,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 375,017 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 38.47% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 15.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 6,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.27 million, down from 42,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.3. About 429,206 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 65.56% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $191.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 16,818 shares to 125,120 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 4,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC).

Among 11 analysts covering Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Omnicell had 35 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 5 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, October 26. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. On Thursday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 27 by Craig Hallum. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Thursday, January 7. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of OMCL in report on Friday, October 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) earned “Buy” rating by Topeka Capital Markets on Friday, July 31. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of OMCL in report on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) rating on Monday, June 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $4700 target.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $6.95 million activity. Shares for $1.12M were sold by Ngo Nhat H on Thursday, July 5. 6,250 shares were sold by JOHNSTON DAN S, worth $396,704. Shares for $605,804 were sold by LIPPS RANDALL A on Tuesday, December 18. Taborga Jorge R. also sold $1.04 million worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Wednesday, August 1. Kuipers Peter J. sold $390,800 worth of stock.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Omnicell (OMCL) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Northeast Georgia Health System Selects Omnicell Automated Medication Management Platform to Support Newly Redesigned Pharmacy – PRNewswire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) CEO Randall Lipps on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell (OMCL) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 22 investors sold OMCL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 38.96 million shares or 2.10% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kopp Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 3.77% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Company owns 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 308 shares. Mondrian Investment Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 43,803 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Sg Americas Ltd owns 26,636 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California-based Rice Hall James & Limited Co has invested 0.68% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.05% or 47,452 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 6,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 7,400 shares. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 203,165 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Arrowmark Colorado Lc reported 619,176 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 2,641 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 92.86% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.28 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.40M for 27.12 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.20% EPS growth.

More news for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Questco Announces the Promotion of Brandon Hartsaw to Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 and Provides Investors with a Share Repurchase Program Update – Business Wire” and published on November 30, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.43 per share. NSP’s profit will be $23.00M for 40.14 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.05% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Insperity Inc had 18 analyst reports since February 16, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $116.0 target in Wednesday, November 1 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 1 by Roth Capital. TH Capital downgraded the shares of NSP in report on Tuesday, February 14 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 14 by First Analysis. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, February 12. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, February 12. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, May 14. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 29 report. SunTrust maintained the shares of NSP in report on Friday, November 3 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 33.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 32.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Element Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,103 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 33,449 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc reported 285,700 shares. Convergence Invest stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 12,490 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity owns 19,695 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 2,504 shares. Schwab Charles Invest invested in 0.03% or 371,576 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 105,158 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 100,352 shares. The Australia-based Amp Investors has invested 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). 1,842 were accumulated by Asset. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 214,405 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Company owns 3,322 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.