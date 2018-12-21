Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 9,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 529,381 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.98M, down from 539,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.26M shares traded or 169.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S WILLEM BUITER COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 05/04/2018 – CITI STRATEGISTS ALSO DOWNGRADE CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN EQUITIES TO “NEUTRAL”, SAYING EARNINGS MOMENTUM AND VALUATIONS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE IN THE UK; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator: Citi Failed to Conduct Adequate Due Diligence on China-Based Real Gold Mining’s Customers

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 26.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 500,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.25M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 57.64 million shares traded or 177.52% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 75,661 shares to 536,540 shares, valued at $44.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 35,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bloombergsen reported 1.99 million shares stake. Cambridge invested in 0.07% or 22,673 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.25M shares. Capital Of America has invested 2.37% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stifel Financial stated it has 1.37 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 101,041 shares. 24,376 were accumulated by Insight 2811. Tru Investment Advsr invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 24,072 were accumulated by Leavell Mgmt. Independent Franchise Limited Liability Partnership reported 4.64% stake. Bokf Na has invested 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,444 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 39,427 were reported by Counselors Inc. King Luther Capital Management holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 989,069 shares.

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, September 11. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, March 16. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Thursday, June 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, February 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 24 by Jefferies. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 15. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, September 18. Evercore downgraded the shares of ORCL in report on Wednesday, October 3 to “In-Line” rating.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 7 by DZ Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 15 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 19. Jefferies maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, June 6 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, September 28. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of C in report on Monday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 17 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 9 by Credit Suisse. Vetr upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, August 24 report.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Mngmt invested in 0.67% or 10,705 shares. Oppenheimer Company Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 354,981 shares. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Lc has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 86,032 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Swedbank accumulated 2.09M shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 269,057 shares. Cap holds 0.36% or 20.80M shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 116,621 shares. 88,881 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com. First Fincl Bank has 53,106 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 118,376 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 44,889 shares. Intersect Limited Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.07% or 78,995 shares.