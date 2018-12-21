Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 3.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 7,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,767 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.16 million, up from 231,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 11.17M shares traded or 54.24% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 7.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 142,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $137.92M, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.96. About 2 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has declined 0.60% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 19, 2018 : PAYX, GIS, WGO, NCS – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex Q2 19 Earnings Conference Call At 9:30 AM ET – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Symantec, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Novavax, BBX Capital, Paychex, and US Foods Holding â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex Revises FY19 Guidance – Quick Facts – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

