Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Paylocity Holdings Corp (PCTY) by 15.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 31,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,881 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.21M, down from 208,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.40% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 254,247 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 39.36% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health

Gator Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 925.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gator Capital Management Llc bought 152,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66M, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gator Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 1.98M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.35% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS CHAIRMAN AXEL WEBER AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION FOR A FURTHER ONE-YEAR TERM; 16/03/2018 – UBS Brokers Come and Go, After Firm Ditches Protocol — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS BONDS CONSISTS OF A 3-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FLOATING RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 APRIL 2021 AND A 4.8-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FIXED RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 JANUARY 2023; 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION REDUCED BOTH 2017 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY CHF 0.03; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27; 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 07/03/2018 TDC TDC.CO – UBS GROUP AG ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5%

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Paylocity (PCTY) Stock – Nasdaq” on May 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Paylocity Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Here’s Why Paylocity (PCTY) is a Great Momentum Stock – Zacks.com” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Paylocity (PCTY) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $2.64M for 275.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Paylocity had 54 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by First Analysis on Friday, July 8. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 6 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer initiated Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) on Friday, December 2 with “Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 3 by Needham. The rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, January 7 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 3 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 21 report. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Friday, November 20 with “Outperform”. The stock of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.52 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold PCTY shares while 55 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 28.90 million shares or 0.49% more from 28.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 138 were accumulated by Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.12% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2.79M shares. Motley Fool Wealth Llc invested 0.64% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 199,782 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 14,186 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.03% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 579,185 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3,422 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Gideon Advsr Incorporated holds 7,598 shares. Greenwood Cap Assocs Lc has 0.05% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 3,103 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Ardsley Advisory has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $6.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 74,550 shares to 370,140 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 17,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,975 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

Among 12 analysts covering UBS AG (NYSE:UBS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UBS AG had 21 analyst reports since September 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, December 12 by JP Morgan. Bank of America upgraded the shares of UBS in report on Wednesday, October 7 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, June 26, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 6 to “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, February 3, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, November 3. As per Thursday, September 17, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 13 by Societe Generale. The rating was downgraded by Kepler Cheuvreux to “Hold” on Tuesday, February 9. The stock of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 7 by Bank of America.