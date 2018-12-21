Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 14,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,361 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.00M, down from 252,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 76.72M shares traded or 89.76% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c

Banced Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 72.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banced Corp sold 4,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,835 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $205,000, down from 6,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banced Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $110.21. About 8.47 million shares traded or 94.66% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, December 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 28. Deutsche Bank maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, July 8. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $120 target. Sterne Agee CRT initiated the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, July 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 3. Goldman Sachs maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Wednesday, June 29 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of PEP in report on Friday, September 30 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 8 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, October 5. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $115 target.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Spanos Mike had sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26 million on Wednesday, October 31. 168,295 shares were sold by Khan Mehmood, worth $18.53 million. The insider Yawman David sold 12,024 shares worth $1.29 million.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.49 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ntv Asset Management Limited Company has 1.3% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Chilton Investment Co Ltd Liability Co holds 84,729 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Beck Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 2,400 shares. 197,006 are held by Ci Investments. White Pine Limited Company owns 19,743 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 1.89M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Truepoint Inc holds 0.02% or 2,037 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc has 5.82M shares. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.91% or 781,600 shares in its portfolio. Echo Street Capital Mngmt reported 0.22% stake. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Llc holds 1.37% or 94,932 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 15,904 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.72% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.08M shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited invested in 0.13% or 6,070 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.3% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 0.88% or 323,376 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0.25% or 71,374 shares. De Burlo Gru holds 0.23% or 36,055 shares. Argi Inv Ser Ltd reported 68,980 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Patten Inc has 27,145 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 160,400 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.16% or 903,095 shares in its portfolio. Btim invested in 65,133 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt holds 1.38% or 101,988 shares in its portfolio. 89,109 were reported by Narwhal Capital Mngmt. 16,717 are owned by Jcic Asset Management Inc. Allstate Corp has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Capital Intll, California-based fund reported 974,033 shares.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $803.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 7,908 shares to 41,741 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 4,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,129 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).