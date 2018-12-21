Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 95.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 909,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $128.63M, up from 949,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 345,004 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has declined 5.86% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 38.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 6,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,596 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $933,000, down from 15,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 178,173 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 18.37% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 26/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 23/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Acquires Shanghai Spectrum Instruments Co., Ltd; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q REV. $644.0M, EST. $619.2M; 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 27/04/2018 – FDA: PerkinElmer Life and Analytical Sciences, Wallac, OY- Specimen Gate Screening Center, Part Number 5002-0500, All software; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Forecasts FY EPS From Continuing Ops of $2.25; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER NAMES JAMES MOCK AS CFO; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – ANDY WILSON WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS AN ADVISOR FOR AN INTERIM PERIOD

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $17.19 million activity. Butters Deborah A. also sold $319,088 worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) on Monday, October 1. Shares for $319,487 were sold by Tereau Daniel R on Monday, September 24. 5,000 shares were sold by MICHAS ALEXIS P, worth $454,750. On Monday, September 10 Corbett James sold $393,870 worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) or 4,175 shares. The insider FRIEL ROBERT F sold 150,612 shares worth $14.62 million. Shares for $184,455 were sold by Witz Pascale on Tuesday, November 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold PKI shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 103.17 million shares or 1.81% less from 105.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Park National Corporation Oh holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) for 6,837 shares. Moreover, Cookson Peirce And Company Incorporated has 0.04% invested in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) for 4,610 shares. Northern Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 16,995 shares. Partner Investment Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.09% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). 5,706 are held by Argent Tru. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 15,567 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Incorporated reported 96,078 shares. Js Mgmt Ltd has 1,000 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 12,525 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 34,097 shares stake. Moreover, Arcadia Investment Management Corp Mi has 0.5% invested in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) for 19,515 shares. Vantage Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 800 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 238 shares.

Analysts await PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 19.59% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.97 per share. PKI’s profit will be $129.04M for 16.36 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by PerkinElmer, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.89% EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE:PKI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. PerkinElmer Inc had 61 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88.0 target in Thursday, January 25 report. The stock of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, January 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 6 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, August 31 with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of PKI in report on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 19. On Wednesday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $86 target in Thursday, August 2 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 5.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $130.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 17,018 shares to 34,680 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 18,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Among 13 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Leidos Holdings had 38 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, January 8. Credit Suisse maintained Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) rating on Tuesday, August 2. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $55 target. The rating was upgraded by Drexel Hamilton to “Buy” on Monday, November 2. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5200 target in Friday, July 14 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, February 23 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 10 to “Buy”. On Thursday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 17 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, October 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 26 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold LDOS shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 104.32 million shares or 2.66% less from 107.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 96,429 were reported by Comerica Commercial Bank. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.25% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Dupont Cap accumulated 16,828 shares or 0.03% of the stock. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 41,678 shares. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.03% or 56,093 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.03% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 244,244 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.07% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Boston Prns invested in 0.31% or 3.88 million shares. Neuberger Berman Limited owns 1.01 million shares. Quantbot LP has invested 0.07% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.45% or 10,647 shares in its portfolio.