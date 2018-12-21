State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 0.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 447,496 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $79.51 million, down from 450,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $155.89. About 586,200 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 13.28% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 76.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $203,000, down from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 3.94 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 24 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 3 by Goldman Sachs. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of PM in report on Friday, October 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 21 by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, October 20. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $137.0 target in Thursday, January 11 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 28 by Goldman Sachs. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 20 report.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 14.96 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Independent Investors Inc, which manages about $239.99M and $283.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 9,800 shares to 19,670 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 352,437 shares. Estabrook Mgmt reported 150 shares stake. Parsec Mngmt stated it has 17,893 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 18,158 were accumulated by Checchi Cap Advisers. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% or 44,823 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Ltd Company has invested 0.7% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Toth Advisory Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,597 shares. Uss Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Todd Asset Management Limited Co invested in 22,280 shares. Dean Investment Assoc Llc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Jupiter Asset has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ar Asset Mgmt has invested 3.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 3,874 shares. 402,653 are held by Martingale Asset Management Lp.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

Among 32 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 66% are positive. Stryker Corporation had 108 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 27 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was reinitiated on Monday, August 10 by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, December 15. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, October 23. Canaccord Genuity maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Monday, September 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $155.0 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold SYK shares while 354 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 265.65 million shares or 1.33% less from 269.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old National Bank In accumulated 85,853 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,054 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Enterprise Finance Svcs has 363 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 1St Source National Bank stated it has 1,625 shares. Primecap Com Ca holds 225,500 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Lvm Cap Mngmt Mi holds 1.03% or 25,350 shares. Punch And Invest invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Kbc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 32,627 shares. Paloma Partners Management accumulated 73,452 shares. Jacobs And Comm Ca stated it has 2,400 shares. Motco invested in 0.01% or 573 shares. Bancorporation reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $13.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,600 shares to 27,100 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 42,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 selling transactions for $7.22 million activity. Fink M Kathryn also sold $69,124 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Monday, November 5. Sagar Bijoy sold 2,361 shares worth $404,289. Owen Katherine Ann sold 37,866 shares worth $6.32M. Shares for $284,189 were sold by Berry William E Jr on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $133,627 was sold by Boehnlein Glenn S.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 9.69% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.96 per share. SYK’s profit will be $804.50 million for 18.13 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.22% EPS growth.

