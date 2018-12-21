Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 60% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 342,732 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 53.29% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23

Boston Partners increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 6.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 239,292 shares as the company's stock rose 13.77% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.93M shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $310.84M, up from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.55. About 1.06M shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 1.02% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha" on July 10, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "APS names new president – Phoenix Business Journal" published on December 20, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: "Pinnacle West (PNW) Announces Executive Management Changes – StreetInsider.com" on December 20, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation had 77 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of PNW in report on Monday, August 6 to “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) rating on Monday, February 26. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $85.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, October 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, May 8 to “Outperform”. On Monday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 8. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8200 target in Wednesday, April 11 report. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Thursday, March 8. As per Monday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, February 5 with “Hold”.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.37 million activity. Shares for $235,848 were sold by FROETSCHER DANIEL T. BRANDT DONALD E sold 15,876 shares worth $1.41 million. Danner Denise R sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,320 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold PNW shares while 124 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 89.43 million shares or 0.18% more from 89.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.05% or 23,739 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Research & Mgmt has 300 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 2,841 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates has invested 0.04% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,298 shares. The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). City Holdg owns 9,227 shares. Profund has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.03% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 80,920 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 236,926 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 1.42M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Community Bancorporation Na has 3,475 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $86.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 13,400 shares to 250,300 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 96,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,407 shares, and cut its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold FN shares while 56 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 33.32 million shares or 7.30% less from 35.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,877 were reported by Element Management Lc. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.19% or 436,656 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Scout Invests Inc has invested 0.08% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 251,020 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Systematic Fin Mgmt LP accumulated 29,575 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 4,686 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated reported 22,050 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 118,730 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Communications has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Renaissance Tech Ltd, New York-based fund reported 34,500 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 2.18M shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.01% or 345,670 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,936 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 52,881 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 19,879 shares.

Since June 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $11.86 million activity. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Ng Toh-Seng sold $1.58M. The insider Mitchell David T. sold $1.82M. $1.74M worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was sold by Gill Harpal. Grady Seamus also sold $313,396 worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Fabrinet had 49 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FN in report on Tuesday, November 8 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on Wednesday, December 16 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained the shares of FN in report on Thursday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, November 7. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, November 7 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 8. On Monday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FN in report on Tuesday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) rating on Tuesday, February 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $52 target.

Another recent and important Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Fabrinet Has A Very Solid Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 54.90% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.51 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.09 million for 15.97 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.