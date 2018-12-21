Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 42.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 4,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,028 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33M, up from 11,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 14.44 million shares traded or 33.79% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management Llc (EEQ) by 5.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 47,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.24% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 905,945 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.89 million, down from 953,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Energy Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.51 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 6.40M shares traded or 259.70% up from the average. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) has declined 11.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EEQ News: 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE WITH PROPOSALS TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE OUTSTANDING SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Community Bank & Trust Na has 1.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cardinal Capital Management accumulated 1.15% or 48,715 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 578,870 shares stake. Page Arthur B accumulated 20,784 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Corporation owns 47,439 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 9,876 shares. Piedmont Inc reported 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Haverford Tru Communication invested in 244,838 shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc has 1.68M shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Harvest Mngmt Inc reported 0.09% stake. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Inverness Counsel Limited New York has invested 0.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. $21.03 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Moeller Jon R. Coombe Gary A also sold $1.01 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. On Wednesday, August 22 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $183,582 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 2,198 shares. 33,684 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $3.18 million on Friday, November 16. 1,074 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $99,989 on Thursday, November 29. Another trade for 55,310 shares valued at $5.06 million was sold by FergusonMchugh MaryLynn.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, December 10. As per Friday, April 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, October 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80.0 target in Friday, November 10 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, October 27 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Tuesday, August 4. SunTrust maintained the shares of PG in report on Tuesday, January 23 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 19.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nelson Peltz Will Not Save Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble: Raising The Bar – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G upgrades benefits for working moms and dads – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Procter & Gamble Is Now All the Rage on Wall Street – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 228,924 shares to 83,314 shares, valued at $13.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (PSK) by 77,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,769 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 17 investors sold EEQ shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 2.22% more from 66.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) for 3,498 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Moreover, Macquarie Gru has 0.04% invested in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 747 shares. Zimmer Prns LP has invested 0.67% in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ). Wells Fargo Communication Mn invested in 11,941 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 4.27% of its portfolio in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ). Cohen Steers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) for 1.02M shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 658 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd stated it has 911,642 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 10,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Harvest Fund Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) for 6,151 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 73,275 shares.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,504 shares to 138,122 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,661 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Enbridge offers to buy MLPs, income fund for $8.86B in wake of FERC policy change – Houston Business Journal” on May 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Enbridge Energy Partners, LP (EEP) and Enbridge Energy Management, LLC (EEQ) Announce Approval of Proposed Mergers with Enbridge Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – September 24, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge (ENB) Announces Simplification of Corporate Structure with Proposals to Acquire Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities (SEP) (EEP) (EEQ) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: May 17, 2018.