Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 47.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.61M shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.83 million, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 7.16 million shares traded or 35.25% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 21.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.87% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP)

Among 29 analysts covering QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. QEP Resources had 81 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) on Tuesday, January 9 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”. Tudor Pickering upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, July 18. On Monday, February 5 the stock rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, October 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by KLR Group given on Wednesday, March 16. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 24. The stock of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 26.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $512.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Now Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.18M shares to 363,704 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 320,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,308 shares, and cut its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold QEP shares while 89 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 222.82 million shares or 2.68% more from 217.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 21.42M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 20.69 million shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc reported 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 24,605 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 48,800 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 277,877 shares. Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 2.67M shares. Shelton Mngmt invested in 17,033 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 184,455 shares. Asset Mgmt has 15,083 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). 47,335 were accumulated by Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Management. Rr Prtn Limited Partnership invested 2.84% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 97,673 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

Another recent and important QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Stanley to retire from QEP Resources; Cutt to become new President/CEO – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018.