Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 43.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 4,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,742 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.42 million, up from 10,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 4,032 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Facebook has admitted that 87 million users’ profiles were shared with Cambridge Analytica; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: FACEBOOK CFO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Facebook to release smart speaker first in markets outside US, sources say; 30/03/2018 – The Takeaway: Could Facebook Be Safer If Built Today?; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-Facebook Has Received A Letter For CEO Zuckerberg To Testify;Co Is Reviewing It; 06/04/2018 – Alert: Facebook will require political advertisers to verify; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg will face tough questions in U.S. Senate hearing; 07/05/2018 – “Facebook effect” turns Swedish steel town into tech hot-spot; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Father of slain toddler found out about murder on Facebook; 11/04/2018 – US futures point to a negative open; Facebook, trade in the spotlight

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (Pwr) (PWR) by 2.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 64,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.58M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $86.06M, up from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc (Pwr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 2.13M shares traded or 45.83% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 20.13% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $907,786. Stretch Colin sold $129,150 worth of stock. Shares for $392,937 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Monday, October 29. $46.51 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Zuckerberg Mark. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $10.75M. 37,982 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.74M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $702.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,499 shares to 35,627 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,665 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, November 2. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $200 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215.0 target in Wednesday, August 30 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 6. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185.0 target in Monday, October 2 report. The rating was maintained by William Blair with “Buy” on Thursday, October 12. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 12 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, November 3. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 3 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Granite Prtnrs Lc, a California-based fund reported 111,823 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt accumulated 414,051 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,294 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 5,766 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,040 shares. Graham Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Wealth Partners Ltd Com reported 1.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Birch Hill Investment holds 0.16% or 13,058 shares. King Luther Cap stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Finemark Retail Bank And holds 0.11% or 10,869 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Management has 0.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13,707 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Co invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Allen Operations Limited holds 3,624 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin holds 0.03% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv accumulated 1.18% or 25,990 shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (Mmm) (NYSE:MMM) by 2,453 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Praxair Inc. (Px) (NYSE:PX) by 2,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS).