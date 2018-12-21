Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 34.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 80,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 155,220 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.96 million, down from 235,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 1.88M shares traded or 255.14% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 4.56% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (Put) (VGR) by 388.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 72,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.25 million, up from 18,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 1.98 million shares traded or 1.99% up from the average. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 48.05% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGAL MARIJUANA PROVIDES POTENTIAL REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS AND CORPORATES; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $452.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:AIG) by 10,100 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Prn) by 31.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.80M shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.77, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold VGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 67.25 million shares or 4.88% more from 64.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation reported 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 188,587 shares. Numerixs Tech Inc owns 43,651 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 133,384 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt Commerce (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 115 shares. Janney Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 93,558 shares. Fort L P, Maryland-based fund reported 56,600 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 47,262 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Counselors holds 0.01% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) or 14,200 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 1.01M shares. Loomis Sayles Communications Lp reported 2,051 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc accumulated 22,258 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 24,784 shares.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $39.46 million activity. Another trade for 145,609 shares valued at $2.07M was made by FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL on Friday, November 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 34 investors sold RGLD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 48.55 million shares or 0.49% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 14,018 shares. 37,397 are held by First Tru Advisors L P. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Two Sigma Secs Llc accumulated 13,968 shares. Gfs Advsr Ltd Co reported 3,250 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 144,856 shares. Raymond James Advsr holds 6,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pring Turner Gp Inc holds 2.65% or 26,780 shares. 9,624 were reported by First Republic Inv. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 899,148 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 481,658 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.06% or 70,114 shares. 5 are owned by First Manhattan.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $22.27 million for 60.69 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.52 million activity. Veenman Sybil E bought $39,055 worth of stock or 500 shares. Sokalsky Jamie C had bought 2,000 shares worth $154,500. $1.90 million worth of stock was sold by JENSEN TONY A on Tuesday, July 3.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $13.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 53,804 shares to 148,249 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 21,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).