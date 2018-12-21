Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 16.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 368,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.15% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.86M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.84M, down from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 824,621 shares traded or 45.03% up from the average. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 98.01% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 98.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Scana Corp New (SCG) by 141.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 672,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.30% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.63 million, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Scana Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 2.28 million shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has risen 6.40% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCG News: 26/04/2018 – SCANA – IN QTR, ELECTRIC & GAS REVENUES IN REGULATED BUSINESSES WERE REDUCED TO REFLECT AMOUNTS TO BE REFUNDED TO CUSTOMERS DUE TO TAX RATE CHANGE; 26/04/2018 – SCANA 1Q OPER REV. $1.18B, EST. $1.25B; 12/03/2018 SCG: Contractors failed to stop wasting supplies at S.C. nuclear plant site despite warnings. Story by @Andy_Ed_Brown & @thadmoore; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA SENATE PASSES SCANA RATE CUT: AP; 26/04/2018 – Scana Corp 1Q Net $169M; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Scana May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 26/04/2018 – SCANA 1Q EPS $1.18; 26/04/2018 – SCANA SAYS ABNORMALLY MILD WINTER WEATHER DECREASED QTRLY ELECTRIC REVENUES AT SCE&G

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $3.78 million activity. Rodriguez-Gonzalez Luis A had sold 12,000 shares worth $281,723 on Monday, September 10. Rivera-Ramirez Diana I. had sold 1,500 shares worth $35,325 on Monday, September 10. $1.17M worth of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) shares were sold by Ramirez Carlos J..

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EVERTEC’s (EVTC) CEO Mac Schuessler on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “The 3 Best Payments Stocks in 2018 (So Far) – The Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Consumer Demand for Faster Transactions are Driving the Growth of the Global Real Time Payment Markets – PRNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EVERTEC Announces Refinancing of Credit Facilities – Business Wire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evertec’s (EVTC) CEO Mac Schuessler on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Analysts await EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.24 per share. EVTC’s profit will be $28.25 million for 17.04 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by EVERTEC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Evertec (NYSE:EVTC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Evertec had 36 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of EVTC in report on Wednesday, May 2 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, February 22, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by Compass Point on Thursday, January 12 to “Neutral”. The stock of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 14 by JP Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18.0 target in Friday, March 2 report. The stock of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, November 8. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $25 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.64, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold EVTC shares while 55 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.77 million shares or 4.24% less from 55.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Axa reported 49,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 28,074 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 43,966 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 316,033 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,504 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 290,281 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 25,412 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc owns 845,850 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 124,216 shares. Victory Capital has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Thomas J Herzfeld Inc accumulated 21,356 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt has invested 1.04% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

More notable recent SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “After This Week, The SCANA Story Will Change – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SCANA reaches $2B settlement over failed V.C. Summer nuclear project – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SCANA +1% as Q3 profit rises, sales fall – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “â€‹CBJ Morning Buzz: Where Charlotte ranks among safest cities; SCANA’s $2.1B settlement gets preliminary OK; NC election debacle hits comedy shows – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 32 investors sold SCG shares while 131 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 83.14 million shares or 4.28% less from 86.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Utah Retirement System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Financial Counselors holds 0.09% or 54,256 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) for 216,244 shares. Schwab Charles Mgmt reported 891,227 shares stake. Meeder Asset owns 190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.65% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) for 1,084 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). 3,050 are held by Hartford Mgmt Inc. Vanguard Group holds 0.02% or 15.36M shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Pnc Fincl Grp owns 99,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,539 are owned by Banced Corporation. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,209 shares stake.

Among 13 analysts covering SCANA (NYSE:SCG), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. SCANA had 45 analyst reports since August 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) rating on Monday, December 17. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $54 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 27. Mizuho downgraded SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) rating on Tuesday, February 14. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $68 target. The stock of SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 18 by Williams Capital Group. The company was maintained on Monday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 29 by Williams Capital Group. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 3 by CFRA. Mizuho maintained the shares of SCG in report on Friday, July 7 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Tuesday, May 29.