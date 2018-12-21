Presima Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 7.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 100,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $94.60 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 6.55M shares traded or 140.98% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 0.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 3,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.20% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 394,796 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $69.78M, down from 397,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $164.88. About 2.97 million shares traded or 89.12% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 14.83% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $781.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 482,900 shares to 826,000 shares, valued at $23.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,000 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 432,270 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Management Limited invested in 23,856 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Whittier Trust Co owns 65,845 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Presima Inc, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.84% or 214,646 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.74% or 766,980 shares. Sei Invs Co reported 0.26% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested 0.37% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 2,012 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 0.02% or 128,973 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.16% or 864,951 shares. 390,283 are owned by Kempen Mngmt Nv. Blair William Il invested in 5,566 shares. Motco holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 26 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 117,771 shares to 802,086 shares, valued at $54.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 2,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Among 24 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SPG shares while 218 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 284.88 million shares or 1.89% less from 290.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 39,960 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Tru. Bartlett And Ltd has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Fdx has invested 0.04% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Archford Cap Strategies Lc has invested 0.12% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 42,211 were reported by Huntington Bancorporation. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested in 1,239 shares. California-based Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca has invested 2.83% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 54,485 shares. Whittier Trust reported 1,577 shares. Spc Financial holds 1,434 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.17% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 0.2% or 1.04 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt accumulated 2,319 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 207,245 shares. Natixis holds 0% or 3,465 shares in its portfolio.