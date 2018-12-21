Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 46.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 72,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,109 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.07 million, up from 153,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 932,631 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 91.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 900 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65,000, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 13.43 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Pretty obvious this was going to happen. — Broadcom Abandons $117 Billion Qualcomm Takeover Bid…; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS WORKFORCE REDUCTION NEEDED FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 12/03/2018 – MORE: President Trump, on national security grounds, blocks the proposed takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 47 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Friday, April 27 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Friday, July 7 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, April 5 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Sunday, December 10. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 3. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 26. William Blair initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 2.07M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.18M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Los Angeles Capital & Equity, a California-based fund reported 117,846 shares. Marietta Inv Prns Limited Liability holds 3.92% or 247,576 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 8,010 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 16,903 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 141,963 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 26,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.06% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.1% or 927,962 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 229,315 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt stated it has 478,858 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs LP reported 130,950 shares.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $665.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 6,885 shares to 156,367 shares, valued at $18.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corpbond E (VCSH) by 32,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,431 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $270,505 activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 15.08 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. Shares for $524,895 were sold by Rosenberg Donald J. AMON CRISTIANO R sold $1.10M worth of stock.

Park Circle Co, which manages about $159.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rite Aid Corp (NYSE:RAD) by 600,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $1.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 16. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 26. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. Rosenblatt initiated the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, October 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 27 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 22 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 25 report.