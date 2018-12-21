Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in South Jersey Ind (SJI) by 26.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 298,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 845,125 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.81 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 316,257 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has declined 8.42% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.33 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 897,593 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has declined 5.69% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Among 15 analysts covering Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Flowers Foods had 38 analyst reports since September 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BB&T Capital on Tuesday, February 16. As per Thursday, August 11, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $20 target in Wednesday, November 15 report. The stock of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 29 by Jefferies. The stock of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 29. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 12 report. The stock of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 28. The rating was upgraded by Gabelli to “Buy” on Wednesday, February 15. Jefferies maintained Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) on Friday, May 26 with “Buy” rating.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $345.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 82,500 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 25 investors sold FLO shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 136.41 million shares or 0.54% more from 135.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Da Davidson & owns 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 10,509 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Wealthtrust invested in 234 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 11,852 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 18,400 shares. Regions has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Visionary Asset invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). 25,031 are held by Strs Ohio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications holds 5,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc reported 0.68% stake. S&T State Bank Pa invested in 0.36% or 102,089 shares. Vantage Investment Advsr Llc holds 500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 609,470 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.25, from 2.22 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 67 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 69.06 million shares or 2.03% less from 70.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Westwood Grp Inc reported 485,574 shares. Lifeplan Gru invested in 2,515 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 7,113 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated owns 800 shares. Captrust Advsrs owns 4,193 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 163,066 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Natixis reported 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 41,753 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt accumulated 644,155 shares. Mason Street Advsr, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 25,336 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 13,850 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs reported 57,481 shares stake.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $385,774 activity. Holzer Sunita had bought 1,500 shares worth $49,317 on Monday, August 27. $137,318 worth of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was bought by HIGGINS WALTER M on Friday, December 14.

Analysts await South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SJI’s profit will be $34.12M for 18.23 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by South Jersey Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -248.15% EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc Com New (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 35,047 shares to 43,792 shares, valued at $18.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Com (NYSE:WMB).

Among 8 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. South Jersey Industries had 36 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 16 by Guggenheim. The rating was downgraded by Williams Capital Group to “Hold” on Monday, September 18. Williams Capital Group upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $37 target in Tuesday, October 17 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, August 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Janney Capital to “Buy”. Sidoti downgraded the shares of SJI in report on Monday, January 8 to “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 22 by Hilliard Lyons. The stock of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) earned “Buy” rating by Hilliard Lyons on Thursday, August 31. The stock of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, November 6 by Hilliard Lyons.