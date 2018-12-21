Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc Com (SPLK) by 99.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,243 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $271,000, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $92.71. About 1.33 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,528 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.30 million, down from 54,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.46. About 17.55 million shares traded or 23.41% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $19.32 million activity. St. Ledger Susan also sold $379,620 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares. The insider SULLIVAN GODFREY sold 8,750 shares worth $1.10M. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider Merritt Douglas sold $2.94M. Carges Mark T sold 4,171 shares worth $458,810. Tully Timothy also sold $2.40M worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Tuesday, September 11. Shares for $372,151 were sold by Morgan Scott on Monday, December 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold SPLK shares while 141 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 125.54 million shares or 0.80% less from 126.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 124,848 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa stated it has 55,885 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 497,480 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited has 79,474 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Country Bancshares holds 0% or 9 shares. Girard Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 76,235 shares. Azimuth Cap Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 131,058 shares. 100 were reported by Cypress Capital Mngmt (Wy). Westfield LP reported 573,461 shares. 15,148 are owned by Brinker Cap Inc. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Llc has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 50 shares. Firsthand Capital Mngmt has invested 2.28% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 13 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $20.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) by 979,342 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $312.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 500,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 245.45% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. SPLK’s profit will be $23.64M for 144.86 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% EPS growth.

Among 48 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Splunk Inc had 216 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $75.0 target in Friday, November 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, November 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of SPLK in report on Friday, March 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Hold” on Thursday, June 15. On Monday, January 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. JMP Securities maintained the shares of SPLK in report on Friday, May 25 with “Market Outperform” rating. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 21.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.58 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benedict Fincl Inc invested in 31,364 shares. Forward Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 166 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd has invested 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Guardian Investment Mngmt accumulated 3.38% or 45,166 shares. Sg Americas Ltd has 584,126 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 205,140 are held by Griffin Asset Management Inc. Mount Vernon Md owns 7,320 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 198,712 shares. Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 65,600 shares or 3.39% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.66% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 6.72M shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Td Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 6,480 shares. Kings Point Capital reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreno Evelyn V has 1.94% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. Verity John R sold $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 11. Spellings James M Jr had sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620. $1.26M worth of stock was sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19. Schleckser Robert N had sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861 on Wednesday, November 28. $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Rosenthal David S. On Friday, December 14 Hansen Neil A sold $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 2,798 shares.

