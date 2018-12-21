Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8010.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 88,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 89,215 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.11M, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.09. About 9.32 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales perk up but outlook uncertain; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 7,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 287,012 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.66 million, down from 294,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.63. About 8.79M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.23 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, November 8. On Monday, August 27 Sneed Michael E sold $3.91 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 29,000 shares. PEREZ WILLIAM D also bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. 748 shares were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M, worth $100,050 on Friday, December 14. $5.77 million worth of stock was sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. The insider Gorsky Alex sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bailard holds 96,775 shares. Da Davidson Com has 1.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 1.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 266,216 shares. Punch Inv Management Inc owns 44,913 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Veritas Mgmt Llp reported 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mechanics Commercial Bank Department invested 2.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Insight 2811 Incorporated reported 1.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grand Jean Cap Management has 0.25% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,146 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers Incorporated Co has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kames Public Llc has invested 0.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 162,547 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc has 2.97% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 53,277 shares. Nottingham Advisors owns 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,050 shares. Lenox Wealth Management owns 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,748 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Intuitive Surgical vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell-siders defend Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Indian drug inspectors seize J&J baby powder – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: JP Morgan defended Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Talc headlines – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Societe Generale on Wednesday, April 6 with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, June 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 18. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Buy” on Monday, October 9. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann given on Wednesday, October 18. Argus Research maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, May 15 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 18. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Thursday, January 26.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.49 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “New Starbucks Drink 2018: Meet the Juniper Latte – Investorplace.com” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks: Buy at the High? – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “BLMN vs. SBUX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Launches Virtual Store In China; To Roll Out Nitro In All U.S. Stores – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts positive on Starbucks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 14. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 29. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, November 2. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $60 target. The company was initiated on Wednesday, December 27 by Tigress Financial. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 19 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, September 28 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Capital Invest Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Trustmark Savings Bank Department reported 0.12% stake. Stevens First Principles Inv stated it has 1,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Toth Fincl Advisory accumulated 11,575 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Archford Strategies Ltd Co has 0.17% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,148 shares. Jnba Advsrs stated it has 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 1.60M were accumulated by Raymond James Associate. Haverford has 1.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 976,164 shares. 29,700 are held by Baldwin Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. 10 accumulated 234,960 shares or 2.99% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 94.85M shares stake. Spears Abacus Lc has invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Horan Cap Management holds 3.72% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 355,543 shares. 28,027 were reported by Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $15.56 million activity. On Friday, August 24 TERUEL JAVIER G sold $8.78M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 166,666 shares. BREWER ROSALIND G bought 5,000 shares worth $270,200.