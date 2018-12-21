Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 96.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 98,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,030 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $229,000, down from 102,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 20.26M shares traded or 50.96% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS TO USE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO ACCELERATE SHR BUYBACKS; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says

Concourse Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 12.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc sold 20,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 149,626 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.86 million, down from 170,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $28.79. About 5.94 million shares traded or 36.87% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98 million for 24.28 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $15.56 million activity. The insider BREWER ROSALIND G bought $270,200. ULLMAN MYRON E III had sold 15,000 shares worth $781,952 on Friday, August 3.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $59,360 activity.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 61.76% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MOS’s profit will be $212.01 million for 13.09 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

