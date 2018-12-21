Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 37.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 19,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 33,104 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34 million, down from 52,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 2.74 million shares traded or 47.22% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 8.99% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) by 16.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,038 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.09M, up from 117,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Suntrust Banks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 6.85 million shares traded or 67.22% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/04/2018 – Earthstone Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Assets of $204.9B at March 31; 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL; 16/04/2018 – SunTrust Ranks #1 in J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction with Home Equity Line of Credit; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.9% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $182,835 activity.

Among 38 analysts covering Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Suntrust Banks Inc. had 130 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 3 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 5 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 7 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 24 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, January 12 to “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, October 19. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 9 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, October 20. FBR Capital reinitiated SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Tuesday, October 11. FBR Capital has “Outperform” rating and $49 target.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 16,534 shares to 74,027 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,140 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bessemer Gp Inc has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 6,484 shares. 7,999 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability. Visionary Asset Management owns 4,342 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 9,087 are owned by Boys Arnold. Security Commerce has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Fmr reported 18.14 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 1.85 million shares stake. Checchi Advisers Ltd Company accumulated 4,974 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.1% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 36.40 million shares. Moreover, Davy Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.2% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Montag A Associate reported 148,111 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Financial Service accumulated 0.21% or 6,038 shares. Copper Rock Capital Prns Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.6% or 145,302 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Company owns 59,507 shares.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 12,000 shares to 67,000 shares, valued at $8.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Among 26 analysts covering UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. UDR Inc had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 25 by BTIG Research. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) rating on Monday, March 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $40 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 2 report. Robert W. Baird maintained UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) on Tuesday, October 3 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 21 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, June 8 with “Buy”. BB&T Capital initiated it with “Underweight” rating and $36.50 target in Tuesday, November 10 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 26 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, August 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, January 22.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $6.84 million activity. ALCOCK HARRY G also sold $404,500 worth of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) on Thursday, September 13. Davis Jerry A sold $404,400 worth of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) on Monday, October 1. Troupe Warren L also sold $412,870 worth of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) shares. TOOMEY THOMAS W sold 40,000 shares worth $1.59M.