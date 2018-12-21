Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in General Motors Co. (GM) by 90.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,250 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $143,000, down from 45,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in General Motors Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 14.96 million shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 23/04/2018 – S. KOREA, KDB TO SWIFTLY CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 09/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 29, 2018; 31/05/2018 – GM also will make a fresh $1.1 billion investment into GM Cruise Holdings; 11/05/2018 – PSA’s Opel suspends staff buyouts after wave of departures; 28/03/2018 – GM Regains Perch as Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Amid Tesla Slide; 08/03/2018 – WWSBABC7: AP source: Rams trade LB Ogletree to Giants…Raiders to part with veteran long snapper…Hurricanes seek new GM; 04/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Hornets set to hire Kupchak as GM; 18/04/2018 – GM: Travis Hester Becomes President and Managing Director, GM Canada; 12/04/2018 – GM President: GM Korea restructuring talks have April 20 deadline

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 25.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.40M, down from 87,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 6.85M shares traded or 67.22% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO BILL ROGERS SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Nomad Foods at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10-11; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24 PCT, UP 15 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST WARNS EX-EMPLOYEE MAY HAVE TRIED TO STEAL DATA: RTRS; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST DIVIDEND TO STAY IN 40% RANGE FOR `FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 85 investors sold GM shares while 289 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.73% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 0.01% stake. The Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cadence Retail Bank Na has invested 0.68% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 3.25 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Linden Advsrs LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 100,000 shares. 66,798 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn. Geode Ltd stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 100,195 are owned by Van Eck Associates. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 7,000 shares. Thompson Davis Co holds 0.03% or 375 shares in its portfolio. Guardian holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Mngmt Corporation owns 5,420 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Yhb Investment Advisors accumulated 64,675 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 153 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,751 shares.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.65 per share. GM’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 7.14 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Motors Company had 109 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Craig Hallum. The company was maintained on Monday, June 12 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 31 by CFRA. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 25. Daiwa Securities downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, January 11 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, August 17. UBS maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) rating on Thursday, October 22. UBS has “Buy” rating and $50.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GM in report on Wednesday, October 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by CFRA given on Tuesday, January 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, March 4 report.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $223.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8,000 shares to 18,500 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kwmg Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 584 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt reported 0.23% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 32,310 shares. Sumitomo Life Communication invested in 0.2% or 24,392 shares. Charter Tru holds 4,906 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 24,425 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc has 368,483 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 208,354 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Highlander Capital Mngmt owns 3,542 shares. Fil Limited owns 25 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.77% stake. Next Financial Group Inc, Texas-based fund reported 324 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn reported 62,207 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corp invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Gator Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 59,823 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Suntrust Banks Inc. had 130 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, October 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, July 2. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim on Thursday, October 8 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Monday, April 23. The stock has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, January 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, November 24. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, January 12. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 27 report.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 28.44% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.09 per share. STI’s profit will be $628.99 million for 8.70 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.41% negative EPS growth.