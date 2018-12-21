Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power Inc (AEP) by 2.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 8,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 359,634 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.49M, up from 351,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 2.33 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 3.59% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 19.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 47,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,816 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.90 million, down from 236,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 2.34M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $133,089 activity. $64,770 worth of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) was sold by CHODAK PAUL III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold AEP shares while 268 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 343.71 million shares or 1.33% less from 348.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 22 analysts covering American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc by 10,534 shares to 1,336 shares, valued at $53,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cargurus Inc Cl A by 373,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,017 shares to 205,645 shares, valued at $23.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 22,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,168 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. SYY’s profit will be $389.87M for 20.49 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold SYY shares while 360 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 398.07 million shares or 2.25% less from 407.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.