Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 41.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 16,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.17 million, down from 39,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.98. About 1.45 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 1.22% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Pico Hldgs Inc (PICO) by 3.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 31,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 999,432 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.54 million, up from 968,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Pico Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 94,493 shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) has declined 20.48% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PICO News: 16/04/2018 – Pico Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – PICO: NO EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST PROVIDED ADEQUATE VALUE; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: PICO HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN; 12/03/2018 PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Update on the Strategic Review and Board Changes; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Update on the Strategic Review and Bd Changes; 19/04/2018 – DJ PICO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PICO); 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Will Continue to Explore Additional Initiatives Designed to Increase Current Cash Flows; 16/05/2018 – Van Den Berg Exits Position in Pico Holdings (Correct); 23/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Pico Far East Holdings Ltd

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $376,593 activity.

Bandera Partners Llc, which manages about $181.88 million and $154.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avid Bioservices Inc by 176,631 shares to 845,169 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PICO Holding’s (PICO) CEO Dorothy Timian-Palmer on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First 400G Transmission Across 6,600km Trans-Atlantic Marea Cable Using Acacia Communications AC1200 Coherent Module – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Update on the Strategic Review and Board Changes – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2018. More interesting news about PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Preferred Bank Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Central Square: New Role At PICO Holdings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.50, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 7 investors sold PICO shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 2.82% less from 15.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 98,806 shares. Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) for 25,610 shares. 598,612 were accumulated by Nfc Investments Ltd Liability Corporation. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) for 22,700 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 9,536 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 17,938 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 1.08M shares. 107,700 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Ltd. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department holds 630 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 557 are owned by Manchester Capital Limited Liability Co. Centaur Capital Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 155,000 shares. 232,962 are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited. Bridgeway Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). D E Shaw & Co holds 0% or 63,279 shares. First Foundation Advsr invested 0.69% in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $8.38 million activity. Emerson Daniel P sold $1.64M worth of stock or 13,268 shares. Shares for $24,720 were sold by Sheresky Michael.

Among 21 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software had 96 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Friday, July 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, October 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, November 9. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 27. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, November 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, September 6. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 8 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. On Thursday, September 3 the stock rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, TTWO – Nasdaq” on October 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Take-Two Interactive Should Score Big in This 5-Stock Sampler for a Troubled Market – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zelnick disavows interest in CBS CEO job; TTWO +1.3% – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Activision Blizzard the Best Video Game Stock to Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Stock Is Poised to Rebound Soon – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $37.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 13,573 shares to 67,672 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.