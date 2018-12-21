Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 0.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $89.96 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 2.84M shares traded or 36.59% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 13.73% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa

Tesuji Partners Llc Co Andrew Schaffer decreased its stake in Tdg (TDG) by 29.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tesuji Partners Llc Co Andrew Schaffer sold 220,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 529,563 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $197.16M, down from 749,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tesuji Partners Llc Co Andrew Schaffer who had been investing in Tdg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $9.03 during the last trading session, reaching $324.32. About 583,810 shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 25.67% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.82, from 2.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold SSNC shares while 97 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 192.04 million shares or 0.04% less from 192.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0.03% or 295,382 shares in its portfolio. Pzena Inv Limited Liability has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Pitcairn Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 4,563 shares. Captrust Fincl invested in 0% or 824 shares. Aviva Public Limited stated it has 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Campbell And Co Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Grp Inc One Trading LP invested in 7,779 shares or 0% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Honeywell Intl has invested 0.66% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Raymond James Fin Advsrs has invested 0.07% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 1.05 million were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Callahan Limited Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 23,955 shares. Moreover, Sandhill Partners Limited Liability Co has 3.23% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 383,447 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com owns 0.27% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 45,745 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com invested in 7,115 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 24,995 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering SS&C Techs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. SS&C Techs had 45 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, November 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 27 by Sandler O’Neill. William Blair downgraded the shares of SSNC in report on Tuesday, January 16 to “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of SSNC in report on Tuesday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Thursday, June 1 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, October 8 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Tuesday, May 30 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 28, the company rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, January 11, the company rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 31 by Credit Suisse.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST) by 121,850 shares to 474,400 shares, valued at $27.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 75,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 959,221 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $21.18 million activity. Skulina James had sold 10,000 shares worth $3.55 million.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $3.19 EPS, up 31.28% or $0.76 from last year’s $2.43 per share. TDG’s profit will be $168.26M for 25.42 P/E if the $3.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.13 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Transdigm Group Incorporated had 94 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 11 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, October 6, the company rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, February 23 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35600 target in Friday, April 6 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of TDG in report on Tuesday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 29 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, February 22, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. RBC Capital Markets maintained TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 51.83 million shares or 4.47% less from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Primecap Company Ca invested in 210,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited reported 3,206 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc accumulated 1,190 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 9,152 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.06% or 4,300 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 45,761 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Sei owns 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 4,588 shares. 600 are owned by Boothbay Fund Limited Co. Stratos Wealth Partners reported 1,348 shares. Paloma, a Connecticut-based fund reported 808 shares. Pension accumulated 52,842 shares. Pointstate LP reported 102,820 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 0.05% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 498,286 shares. White Elm Capital Lc stated it has 61,661 shares. Synovus reported 12 shares.

