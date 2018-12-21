Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 6.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,385 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.73 million, down from 20,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $8.7 during the last trading session, reaching $219.66. About 3.78 million shares traded or 116.11% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 43.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 4,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,766 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $948,000, down from 10,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 8,719 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Indonesian Police Investigation Over Data Breach; 16/05/2018 – EP President Antonio Tajani: Facebook’s Zuckerberg Accepted European Parliament Invitation to Come to Brussels; 06/03/2018 – New Foils for the Right: Google and Facebook; 22/03/2018 – HUNGARY PM ORBAN COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK SCANDAL IN VIDEO POST; 15/05/2018 – Facebook reports progress in addressing hate speech; 09/04/2018 – Two experts debate whether Facebook should get into health; 26/04/2018 – Facebook warns investors that more Cambridge Analyticas are likely; 12/04/2018 – Moving target Facebook hearings show […]; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNTS OF DATA BEFORE 2014 CHANGES

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, July 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 26. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 1 report. Moffett Nathanson initiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, September 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, September 4 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, July 31 by Pivotal Research. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 1. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 5 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: SHOP, FB, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Weakness is Buying Opportunity – Tigress – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Make of Facebook’s Buyback Boost – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Price still Falling? – Live Trading News” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Pain for Facebook Stock Is Just Beginning – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. Shares for $150.17M were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $113,678. Shares for $9.94 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, August 14. Shares for $5.45M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, November 13. Shares for $308,017 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $671,777.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 15.44 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $267.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) by 60,905 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Founders Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Invesco Limited has 28.36 million shares. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,397 shares. Cheviot Value Management Llc, California-based fund reported 25,611 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Co (Wy) reported 1,810 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications reported 10,650 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 1.47% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation reported 2.88 million shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 34,000 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Troy Asset Mngmt Limited has 44,589 shares. Utd Amer Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 2,850 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 1.03 million shares. Suncoast Equity has invested 5.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meridian Invest Counsel Inc, a California-based fund reported 2,470 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, October 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 18 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, August 22. On Friday, May 27 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann given on Thursday, February 1. Leerink Swann reinitiated Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Thursday, November 10 with “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Monday, October 2. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $194.0 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $260 target in Thursday, October 25 report. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $232.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity Et (SCHD) by 15,675 shares to 28,215 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $39.04 million activity. Williamson Stephen had sold 9,500 shares worth $2.29 million. Herrema Gregory J. sold $4.26 million worth of stock or 17,235 shares. CASPER MARC N sold $31.07M worth of stock.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific beats by $0.07, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Achaogen (AKAO), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Report FDA Clearance and Launch of QMS Plazomicin Immunoassay – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher in-licenses CRISPR technologies – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) – Q3 Earnings Preview: Thermo Fisher Scientific – Benzinga” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.