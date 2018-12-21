Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) by 60.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 95,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $441,000, down from 157,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 429,413 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 36.88% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.88% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 28,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.89% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 894,468 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.58 million, down from 922,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $718.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 280,464 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.92% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (Put) (IWM) by 151,000 shares to 401,000 shares, valued at $67.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $435.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everbridge Inc by 22,121 shares to 279,302 shares, valued at $16.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Instructure Inc by 65,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 10 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.27 million activity. Another trade for 132,993 shares valued at $784,432 was made by KAMIN PETER H on Friday, November 30. 40,000 shares valued at $242,500 were sold by KRASNOW TODD on Monday, November 26.

Among 10 analysts covering Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Tile Shop Hldgs had 31 analyst reports since August 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) on Thursday, April 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 4 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) on Thursday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The company was initiated on Wednesday, July 19 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, January 2. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 18 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Tuesday, September 22. The rating was initiated by Northland Capital with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 6. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Zacks. Robert W. Baird maintained Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) on Thursday, August 31 with “Hold” rating.