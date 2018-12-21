Edmp Inc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Co (TUP) by 19.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 11,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 71,197 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.38M, up from 59,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $32.86. About 577,388 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 45.13% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 09/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13

Gruss Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 110% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss Capital Management Lp bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.63M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $83.77. About 3.41 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold TUP shares while 94 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 5.40% less from 40.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.02% stake. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Fil Ltd holds 0.07% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 19,535 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership has 24,203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 11,070 are owned by Barnett And Company Inc. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Td Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 8,978 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability holds 115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 50,314 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 10,163 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Moreover, Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP).

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tupperware: What Went Wrong? – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “2018 Diversity in Business Awards: Tupperware (NYSE: TUP) among Orlando winners – Orlando Business Journal” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Small Cap Dividend Spotlight: Tupperware Brands – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2018. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Tupperware Brands, Lithia Motors, and Owens Corning Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tupperware: Not A Good Fit As A Turnaround Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Tupperware Brands Corporation had 31 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Friday, February 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 21 by B. Riley & Co. The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 5 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) on Monday, October 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, January 28. B. Riley & Co maintained Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) rating on Thursday, October 22. B. Riley & Co has “Neutral” rating and $67 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 13. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 31 by B. Riley & Co. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Thursday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 31.

Gruss Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.35 billion and $714.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc by 820,000 shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Powell’s Blink, Cloud Earnings, & Trending Stocks: MCD, DLTR, YETI – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Shape Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Earnings in Q3 – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: NASDAQ Down 1%; Tonix Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree’s Management Makes Its Case for 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Norinchukin Bank The holds 30,599 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Company has invested 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Glenmede Co Na has 0.21% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hoplite Capital Lp owns 243,991 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.36% or 160,650 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 20 shares. Markel Corporation holds 0.17% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 123,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,112 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Com reported 4,803 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 7,409 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hellman Jordan Mgmt Ma has invested 0.77% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 4,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 16 shares.