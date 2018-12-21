Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 10.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,821 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.43 million, up from 40,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 891,848 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has declined 13.04% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.04% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 46.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 110,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 346,911 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.01 million, up from 236,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 235,878 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE

Among 22 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 8 by Bank of America. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 29 by UBS. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, December 12. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $86 target in Wednesday, May 9 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, November 21 with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $80 target in Tuesday, August 7 report. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Friday, May 11 to “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of JEC in report on Tuesday, November 21 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) on Tuesday, July 26 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Mixed Signals – Live Trading News” on November 21, 2017, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jacobs-Designed Water Reuse Project Wins WEF Project Excellence Award – GuruFocus.com” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Is Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year? – Zacks.com” published on August 28, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Awarded 6-Yr Contract from Highways England to Support Delivery of Partnership Framework – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,429 shares to 89,914 shares, valued at $20.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 30 investors sold JEC shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 62 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 113.27 million shares or 1.04% more from 112.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.17% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Paragon Capital Management Limited Com owns 104,243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 2,833 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 9,047 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.01% or 46,734 shares. Payden Rygel owns 700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Wilshire has 5.09% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 88,832 were reported by Piedmont Invest. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 0.08% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Centurylink Inv Mngmt reported 15,322 shares. 6,766 are held by Boltwood Capital. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 706,816 were reported by Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.22% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold TYL shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Zacks Inv Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 5,066 shares. Conestoga Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 1.21% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 193,299 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,350 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). The California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Jpmorgan Chase owns 1.25 million shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. 14,902 were reported by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 30,793 shares. Rmb Management Lc holds 0.18% or 31,106 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 812 shares. The California-based Utd Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Massachusetts Ma holds 0.02% or 165,189 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Research Commerce Inc reported 1,300 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tyler Technologies Expands Presence in Northern Tier Pennsylvania Counties with New World Public Safety Solutions – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies’ Socrata Connected Government Cloud Solution to Help Manage Bay Area Transportation Data – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tyler Technologies Enhances eFileTexas and re:SearchTX Portals to Protect Sensitive Case Information – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies to Provide Consolidated Public Safety Solutions to Washington State’s BiPIN Consortium – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies to Provide Odyssey Case Manager Solution to Bell County, Texas – Business Wire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $39.97 million activity. The insider MOORE H LYNN JR sold 19,200 shares worth $4.73 million. MILLER BRIAN K also sold $2.50M worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Friday, August 24. The insider MARR JOHN S JR sold $7.45M. Pope Daniel M had sold 2,000 shares worth $482,595 on Friday, August 24. Another trade for 275 shares valued at $53,154 was sold by King Luther Jr. WOMBLE DUSTIN R also sold $3.81M worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares.