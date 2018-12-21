Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 1,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.03M, up from 43,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 9.65M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) (ULTA) by 166.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.26 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $237.15. About 108,986 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 13.32% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame

Among 33 analysts covering Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc had 150 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 4. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 2 by Jefferies. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Tuesday, October 3 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, August 3 report. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 26. On Tuesday, December 11 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, October 20. As per Friday, November 9, the company rating was maintained by William O’Neil \u0026 Co. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Loop Capital.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ULTA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on October 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty remains top pick at Oppenheimer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Monday: LULU, AVGO, ULTA Earnings – Investorplace.com” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy Down 10% Last Week – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $21.15 million activity. Another trade for 10,900 shares valued at $2.73 million was made by Eck Dennis K on Wednesday, June 20. Nagler Lorna sold $552,383 worth of stock.

Concourse Capital Management Llc, which manages about $220.65M and $171.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co by 40,480 shares to 36,478 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 17,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,600 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $393.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,346 shares to 4,883 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paradigm Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 8.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 95,431 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd stated it has 5.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company Il holds 4.18% or 171,725 shares in its portfolio. 37,512 are owned by Iowa National Bank. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.47% or 176,846 shares. Marshwinds Advisory Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,852 shares. Mu Invs Ltd reported 32,000 shares. 4,914 are owned by Bluefin Trading. Hillhouse Capital Management stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chatham Grp invested in 2.19% or 38,419 shares. Cap Services Of America Inc reported 2,703 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 3.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Herald Inv Mngmt Ltd has 17,635 shares. Waters Parkerson And Lc holds 46,388 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. 44,092 are owned by Laurel Grove Lc.