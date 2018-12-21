Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc Com New (CIT) by 7.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 16,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,008 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.84 million, down from 226,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Cit Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 483,445 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 12.03% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 24/04/2018 – CIT Group Profit Falls 46%, Touts Progress on Strategic Plan; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 $500 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 25/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – INTENDS TO COMMENCE CASH TENDER OFFER ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 06/03/2018 – CIT OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALSO COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 06/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF SR UNSECURED NOTES & SUB NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: CIT group renews early at Tishman’s 11 West 42nd Street; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE CLEARS CIT RAIL, VTG DEAL WITH CONDITIONS

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) by 6.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 72,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.25 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 127,090 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 9.39% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC)

Among 21 analysts covering CIT Group (NYSE:CIT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. CIT Group had 77 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, May 3. As per Monday, June 18, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, January 5 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of CIT in report on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, November 18 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, October 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. Stephens upgraded CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on Monday, July 17 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, June 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 6 by Oppenheimer.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:SASR) by 36,618 shares to 751,619 shares, valued at $29.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwestern Corp Com New by 20,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Polyone Corp Com (NYSE:POL).

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OneWest Bank Launches Debit Card Controls – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CIT Launches Community Investment Loan Program – PRNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “CIT Completes Financing for Three Medical Office Buildings in Tennessee – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CIT Completes Financing for Two Medical Office Buildings in Massachusetts – PRNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Steven Romick’s Top 5 Holdings as of 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. CIT’s profit will be $118.50 million for 8.47 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CIT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 109.91 million shares or 4.76% less from 115.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 455,326 shares. Sei Invs Company accumulated 74,415 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 83 shares. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0% or 4,238 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Management Limited Co owns 0.04% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 119,955 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 323,163 shares. Lakewood Cap Management Lp reported 1.19M shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 213 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 11,135 shares in its portfolio. 6.63M are owned by Blackrock Inc. Churchill Mngmt holds 77,358 shares. 345,966 were reported by Highland Capital Ltd Partnership. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.03% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 400,581 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 80,762 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.92 million activity. ADAMS MARTY E also sold $1.12 million worth of United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) on Monday, June 25. On Friday, June 29 the insider BEVACK PATRICK W sold $155,141.

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $9.95M for 10.88 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) CEO Gary Small on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2018 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Home Savings Attracts Top Talent as COO – Business Wire” on February 26, 2018. More interesting news about United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Home Savings Announces Hiring of Thomas R. Poe as Senior Vice President, Market President, Northeast Ohio Commercial Banking – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2015 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Community Financial Corp. Announces Completion of Acquisition of Ohio Legacy Corp. – Business Wire” with publication date: January 31, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.78, from 2.28 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 14 investors sold UCFC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.71 million shares or 3.26% more from 29.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 18,275 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 248,979 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited invested in 16,790 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 315,704 shares. Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 52 shares. Amer Intll Group invested in 0% or 32,175 shares. Farmers, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,316 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated reported 47,279 shares stake. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 4.75M shares. Macquarie Gp Inc has invested 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Wells Fargo Communication Mn owns 80,605 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech holds 85,951 shares. Clover Prns Limited Partnership invested in 268,148 shares.