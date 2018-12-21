Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Unumprovident (UNM) by 1.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,520 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15B, down from 29,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Unumprovident for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 1.39 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 45.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.31% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes; 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 10/05/2018 – Millennial moms file most Unum short term disability maternity claims; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION OF $750 MLN THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON NOV. 25, 2018

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 39.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 326,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.38M, down from 826,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.27% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 80,476 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 15.93% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 24/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Increases Group Commission to 11%; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle Will End Employment With Co Effective May 31; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES PURCHASE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY SAME PARTIES ON APRIL 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – IN 2018, ANTICIPATED SALES OF HOTELS WILL REDUCE COMPANY HOTEL DIVISIONAL PROFITABILITY; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – 2018 MIDSCALE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR EXPECTED TO INCREASE 1 PERCENT TO 3 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 10/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Appoints Kristin Thielking to Lead Human Re; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Credit Facility Agreement With Deutsche Bank; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO CONSULTING AGREEMENTS WITH ROGER BLOSS, BERNARD (BERNIE) MOYLE WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2020; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corp Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives

Among 2 analysts covering Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Red Lion Hotels had 10 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. B. Riley & Co maintained Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) on Monday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, January 26 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. B. Riley & Co maintained Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) on Tuesday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 29 by FBR Capital. Zacks downgraded the shares of RLH in report on Thursday, August 6 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 7 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) on Thursday, November 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, May 9.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $72.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Healthcare Inc Cl A Com (SKH) by 448,962 shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $5.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM) by 133,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Wildhorse Resource Developme.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $4.29 million activity. Shares for $122,788 were sold by Sladich Harry on Friday, June 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.32, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 6 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 18.64 million shares or 0.54% less from 18.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Columbia Pacific Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 500,000 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 10,351 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 93,200 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc accumulated 1,106 shares or 0% of the stock. Schwab Charles Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 33,175 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 30,355 shares. Marathon Management has invested 0.89% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). 63,500 were reported by Friess Assoc Ltd. Benchmark stated it has 215,547 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). First Washington Corp stated it has 75,210 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH).

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLH Corporation Closes Sale of Hotel RL Spokane at the Park for $35 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Red Lion Hotels: Margin Upside Warrants Higher Multiple, But Cyclicality Is A Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “RLH Corporation Closes Sale of Red Lion Hotel Port Angeles for $19.5 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 13, 2018. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hotel RL Debuts One-of-a-Kind Guest Experience Through Apple TV – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLH Corporation Announces Leadership Changes NYSE:RLH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Analysts await Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report earnings on March, 27. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 750.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Red Lion Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.83% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Unum Group had 48 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 5 report. The stock of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Thursday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs downgraded Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) on Friday, July 15 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, November 6. On Tuesday, February 13 the stock rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) on Thursday, April 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $359.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) by 1,600 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $2.72 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) by 39,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 151 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 191.85 million shares or 1.40% less from 194.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Synovus Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 25,202 are owned by Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Com. Raymond James Assoc owns 64,001 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 1.13 million shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Quantbot Technologies LP holds 15,041 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Techs accumulated 19,001 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt holds 16,748 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Washington Cap Mgmt Inc owns 32,625 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment has 17,226 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Fmr has 19.41 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 72,374 shares. Northpointe Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.63% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).