Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Veritiv Corp (VRTV) by 35.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.78 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $101.33 million, down from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Veritiv Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 239,753 shares traded or 76.69% up from the average. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has risen 1.02% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 08/05/2018 – VERITIV 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.00, EST. EPS 38C; 09/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Veritiv to Showcase Innovative Packaging, Production Consumable and Safety Solutions at MRO Americas; 09/04/2018 – Veritiv CEO Sees Robust Demand Growth in Packaging (Video); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CORP VRTV.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 10/04/2018 – Veritiv Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Veritiv 1Q Loss/Shr $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2.1% Position in Veritiv

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 65.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 86,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $821,000, down from 131,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $768.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 274,648 shares traded or 9.26% up from the average. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 44.96% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.96% the S&P500.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $62.00 million activity. Laschinger Mary A bought $99,792 worth of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) on Friday, November 16.

Analysts await Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 88.31% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.77 per share. VRTV’s profit will be $22.98 million for 4.31 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Veritiv Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.40, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold VRTV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 14.45 million shares or 3.67% less from 15.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive.

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on February, 14. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.06% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $331.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 27,500 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $15.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 241,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 785,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

Among 13 analysts covering ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.