Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 11,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 68,816 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.67 million, down from 80,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 10.62M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 7.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 160,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $150.58 million, down from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 1.82 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 15.45% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55B for 12.64 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 4,028 shares to 18,007 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 14,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $931,462 activity.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $5.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 1.58M shares to 6.67M shares, valued at $224.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY).

Among 25 analysts covering Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 101.98% or $1.03 from last year’s $-1.01 per share. HES’s profit will be $5.92M for 538.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -94.74% negative EPS growth.