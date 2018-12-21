Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 12.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 26,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,715 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.72M, down from 209,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 7.89M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo said it will pay $480 million to resolve a lawsuit related to a 2016 sales scandal; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CFO Shrewsberry on Earnings, Lending, Fed Constraints (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vf Corp. (VFC) by 13341.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc bought 66,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,206 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.28 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vf Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.6. About 557,841 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vantage Investment Prtn Limited Company accumulated 0.66% or 112,805 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited, Japan-based fund reported 23,518 shares. Cookson Peirce reported 65,956 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Management Inc accumulated 18,244 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Aspiriant Limited reported 4,143 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 510,321 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Management Com holds 0.72% or 23,877 shares. Asset Management One Limited stated it has 558,618 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.14% or 58,196 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Lc reported 5,481 shares. The Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.31% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Associated Banc reported 2,345 shares.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $11.04 million activity. On Wednesday, October 24 Carucci Richard bought $393,250 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 5,000 shares. $404,580 worth of stock was sold by BAILEY KEVIN on Monday, August 27. MEAGHER LAURA C had sold 69,357 shares worth $6.45 million. Another trade for 6,400 shares valued at $496,622 was bought by CHUGG JULIANA L. Another trade for 25,232 shares valued at $2.33M was sold by McNeill Bryan H.

Among 33 analysts covering V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. V.F. Corp had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 13 by Bank of America. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 15. The rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co on Monday, January 4 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Monday, October 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 4 by Sterne Agee CRT. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 30 by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, February 22 by Barclays Capital.

More recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “VF Corp. announces new company name for jeanswear business – Triad Business Journal” on December 06, 2018. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: V.F. Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 22, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $916.05M and $476.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 83,147 shares to 6,130 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 2,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,073 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Among 39 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), 18 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Wells Fargo & Company had 158 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill upgraded the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, January 9 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 5 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods to “Mkt Perform” on Monday, October 17. The stock has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Monday, April 11. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 9 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Thursday, July 27 report. Evercore maintained the shares of WFC in report on Wednesday, April 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 10 by UBS.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $858.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,889 shares to 11,884 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clark Cap Mngmt Gp has 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 37,361 shares. D E Shaw & reported 4.36M shares stake. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Welch Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company holds 0.13% or 19,800 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc holds 1.19 million shares. Loudon Invest Llc holds 26,546 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Co holds 84,232 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 1.13M shares. Washington Trust reported 151,625 shares. 87,226 were accumulated by Edgestream Prtnrs Lp. 16,633 are owned by Mraz Amerine And Inc. Eagle Advsrs Llc has 171,452 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 7.02M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Midas Corporation has 0.87% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Reasons to Sell Facebook Stock Near the Lows – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo fires dozens of retail-bank regional managers: WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “MIcron, Wells Fargo Plunge into Wednesdayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Could Major Banksâ€™ Short Interest Be Signaling a Market Correction? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed rejects Wells Fargo reform plan: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.87 million activity.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60B for 9.69 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.